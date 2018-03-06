Cedros residents get Lake View keys

House tumble down: Villagers look at an area where a house collapsed in a major landslip at Bambo Village, Cedros on February 27. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

Cedros residents who lost their homes to coastal erosion last week will receive the keys to rental units this morning.

The eight families will be temporarily relocated to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC’s) Lake View Development in Point Fortin for six months.

Within that time, the families will be allocated state land in Cedros where they can permanently rebuild.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Housing Minister Randall Mitchell confirmed that the keys would be distributed this morning.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said he was happy the residents are receiving assistance.

Charmion Ganness, who lost her home to the erosion, told Newsday her family might move into the three-bedroom house by either tomorrow or Friday.

Ganness said although she is happy for the temporary allocation, the house is smaller than the home she lost and will take some getting used to.

“It is not like the one we had before, it’s three small bedrooms. But we have to make do until we see what will come further down the road,” she said.

Ganness said she will share the home with her three children, her son-in-law and two grandchildren.

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh said the units are a real solution to the issues affecting the Cedros residents.

“That is really great to hear. There was a sense of hopelessness setting in the community, as even though there were visits from so many high-ranking officials and promises were made, the residents needed something more tangible to hold on to,” he said.

“Giving them the keys is presenting them with a real-life solution and that is what people need in times of crisis.”

He said the affected families are eagerly awaiting their state-land allocation as they have strong ties with their community.

“They will survive the months away, but they are all eager to go back to the community and rebuild their lives, as they are strongly rooted in the community, so I hope that the promised allocation is delivered in time.”