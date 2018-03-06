Just In
Tuesday 6 March 2018
Sports

Caddle, Walcott, DeSouza cop squash titles

Tyler DeSouza, left, and Marcus Camps-Campins.

NICHOLAS Caddle, Chloe Walcott and Tyler DeSouza all won titles when the 2018 Junior Open Graded Squash Tournament was held at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) Squash Courts in St Clair, on the weekend.

The tournament featured the A, B and C divisions with boys and girls playing alongside each other in all divisions.

In the A Division final, Caddle defeated Christopher Anthony in straight sets 11/2, 11/7, 11/8 to claim the title. In the B Division final, Chloe Walcott battled Michael Chin Lee in a marathon contest. Walcott won the first set 11/0, before Chin Lee fought back to win the next two sets 11/7 and 11/3.

Some of the top players that competed at the Junior Squash Open Graded Tournament on the weekend. Chloe Walcott, from left, Christopher Anthony, Nicholas Shaw, Nicholas Caddle, Michael Chin Lee, Ryan Jagessar (tournament director) and Josie Thong.

There was no stopping Walcott in the fourth and fifth sets winning 11/8 and 11/4 to seal the title. In the C Division round robin category, featuring three players, Tyler DeSouza won both of his matches to win gold. Marcus Camps-Campins took silver and Josie Thong copped bronze.

The next tournament on the local squash calendar is the Senior Open Graded Tournament at QPCC courts from March 15 to 17. For registration details tournament director Ryan Jagessar can be contacted at ryanjagessar@gmail.com

RESULTS

A DIVISION

Final

Nicholas Caddle bt Christopher Anthony 11/2, 11/7, 11/8

Semifinals

Christopher Anthony bt Kobie Khan 11/9, 10/12, 11/4, 11/3

Nicholas Caddle bt Alexandria Yearwood 11/7, 11/9, 11/7

Third Place Playoff

Alexandria Yearwood bt Kobie Khan (walkover)

Plate Final

Nicholas Shaw bt Joshua Poon 11/8, 11/8, 11/5

B DIVISION

Final

Chloe Walcott bt Michael Chin Lee 11/0, 7/11, 3/11, 11/8, 11/4

Semifinals

Chloe Walcott bt Aimee Deverteuil 11/6, 10/12, 11/6, 12/10

Michael Chin Lee bt Sigourney Williams 11/5, 11/4, 11/4

Third Place Playoff

Aimee Deverteuil bt Sigourney Williams 11/9, 11/9, 10/12, 11/5

Plate Final

Nicholas Lequay bt Anthony Allum (walkover)

C DIVISION ROUND ROBIN

Tyler DeSouza bt Josie Thong 11/7, 11/6, 11/3

Tyler DeSouza bt Marcus Camps-Campins 13/11, 11/6, 11/7

Marcus Camp-Campins bt Josie Thong 11/7, 11/6, 11/7

 

