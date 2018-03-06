Caddle, Walcott, DeSouza cop squash titles
NICHOLAS Caddle, Chloe Walcott and Tyler DeSouza all won titles when the 2018 Junior Open Graded Squash Tournament was held at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) Squash Courts in St Clair, on the weekend.
The tournament featured the A, B and C divisions with boys and girls playing alongside each other in all divisions.
In the A Division final, Caddle defeated Christopher Anthony in straight sets 11/2, 11/7, 11/8 to claim the title. In the B Division final, Chloe Walcott battled Michael Chin Lee in a marathon contest. Walcott won the first set 11/0, before Chin Lee fought back to win the next two sets 11/7 and 11/3.
There was no stopping Walcott in the fourth and fifth sets winning 11/8 and 11/4 to seal the title. In the C Division round robin category, featuring three players, Tyler DeSouza won both of his matches to win gold. Marcus Camps-Campins took silver and Josie Thong copped bronze.
The next tournament on the local squash calendar is the Senior Open Graded Tournament at QPCC courts from March 15 to 17. For registration details tournament director Ryan Jagessar can be contacted at ryanjagessar@gmail.com
RESULTS
A DIVISION
Final
Nicholas Caddle bt Christopher Anthony 11/2, 11/7, 11/8
Semifinals
Christopher Anthony bt Kobie Khan 11/9, 10/12, 11/4, 11/3
Nicholas Caddle bt Alexandria Yearwood 11/7, 11/9, 11/7
Third Place Playoff
Alexandria Yearwood bt Kobie Khan (walkover)
Plate Final
Nicholas Shaw bt Joshua Poon 11/8, 11/8, 11/5
B DIVISION
Final
Chloe Walcott bt Michael Chin Lee 11/0, 7/11, 3/11, 11/8, 11/4
Semifinals
Chloe Walcott bt Aimee Deverteuil 11/6, 10/12, 11/6, 12/10
Michael Chin Lee bt Sigourney Williams 11/5, 11/4, 11/4
Third Place Playoff
Aimee Deverteuil bt Sigourney Williams 11/9, 11/9, 10/12, 11/5
Plate Final
Nicholas Lequay bt Anthony Allum (walkover)
C DIVISION ROUND ROBIN
Tyler DeSouza bt Josie Thong 11/7, 11/6, 11/3
Tyler DeSouza bt Marcus Camps-Campins 13/11, 11/6, 11/7
Marcus Camp-Campins bt Josie Thong 11/7, 11/6, 11/7