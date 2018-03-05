Two more killed in separate incidents

A 52-YEAR-OLD San Fernando City Corporation worker was shot dead on Saturday night while walking with a friend near his home at the Roy Joseph Housing Development.

Dead is Sherrin Gilbert, a father of one. According to reports, around 10.25 pm on Saturday, Gilbert and another man were walking along Lawrence Street. A gold coloured Hilux pulled-up and a gunman came out and began shooting at the two men. Gilbert was struck twice to the chest and died on the spot. The other man escaped.

Police say that the survivor was shot four days ago at the corner of Sutton and Cipero Streets in San Fernando.

ASP Ramdeen, Insp. Don Gajadhar along with Cpl Bacchus and PCs Ragoonanan and James of the San Fernando Police Station visited the scene together with police from Homicide Bureau Region III .

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Vincentian man was shot and killed while liming close to his Dow Village, California, home also on Saturday night. According to police reports, at about 10.15 pm, Eric “Vincy” Harry was standing along Moonsammy Street when occupants of a car fired several shots.

Harry was struck about the body and died on the scene.

Couva Police and Homicide detectives visited the scene and Harry’s body was ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.