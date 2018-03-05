Just In
Tuesday 6 March 2018
South Office News

Three months jail for stealing cheese, protein bar

Two men – a cheese thief and a protein-bar thief – were each sentenced to three months in jail by a San Fernando magistrate today for the crime.

The men appeared separately for stealing from the same business place, JTA Supermarket in Carlton Centre, San Fernando, on Saturday.

Anthony Scott stole six protein bars valued at $137.94 from a shelf and Akim Samuel a block of cheese valued at $25.43 from a freezer.

Both pleaded guilty and represented themselves. Both men had previous convictions for similar offences. PC Mohess of San Fernando CID laid the charges.

