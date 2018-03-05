Senator Singh thanks God for life after bee attack

Senator Avinash Singh

Government Senator Avinash Singh, who miraculously survived an attack by close to 200 bees on Saturday, says he is feeling much better.

“Today I am feeling much better, in high spirits, thanking God for life.”

Singh, 28, the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, is also a registered farmer.

He was attacked by a swarm of bees on Saturday, at about 1 pm, while assisting his father in the garden in central Trinidad.

In a statement on his Facebook page late Sunday, Singh recounted what took place.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Sunday told reporters that Singh was expected to remain at the facility for treatment and observation.

“We don’t know what type of bees they were. He was taken by ambulance in a very quick time to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was stabilised.

“It turns out he was allergic to the stings. He was transferred to Mt Hope. He seems to be out of danger at this point in time,” Deyalsingh said.