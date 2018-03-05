Senator hospitalised after bee attack

Senator Avinash Singh

GOVERNMENT Senator Avinash Singh is warded at hospital after being stung by over 100 bees on Saturday.

Singh, 28, who is the Parlimentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, was attacked while ploughing his garden at Chaguanas.

He is also a registered farmer and is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday told reporters that Singh was expected to remain at the facility for another 24 to 48 hours for treatment and observation.

“We don’t know what type of bees they were. He was taken by ambulance in a very quick time to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was stabilised.

“It turns out he was allergic to the stings. He was transferred to Mt Hope. He seems to be out of danger at this point in time,” Deyalsingh said.

Deyalsingh said he spoke with Singh’s wife, Ria Ragoo, who told him what took happened.

The Health Minister was also proud of the job of the public health system in Singh’s case.

“All systems worked, and he never called me for assistance because we have fixed the ambulance service. He got excellence service.”

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat on Saturday, at 10.10 pm, posted on his Facebook page that he visited Singh at the health facility.

“Senator Singh has gotten better by the hours, having been stung by bees earlier this afternoon. I thank all those who responded to Senator Singh’s call for help and the medical professionals who treated him soon after,” Rambharat said.

“His wife Ria and other family members have been with him. Senator Singh has asked me to acknowledge all the messages and words of comfort he and his family have received, and we look forward to his recovery.”

Attempts to reach Singh were futile.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Singh accompanied Rambharat to a visit of farmers in Mon Jaloux.