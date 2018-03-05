RBC to Merge Branches in the West

File photo. RBC head office.

CARLA BRIDGLAL

RBC Trinidad & Tobago will be downsizing in April, consolidating four of its branches in the West into two.

Corporate Communications manager Kendra-Ann Louis confirmed to Newsday this afternoon that the Westmoorings and Diego Martin branches will be merged; the same will be done to the Maraval and St James branches.

Sources told Newsday that the bank had offered voluntary separation (VSEP) packages to some members of staff, but Ms Louis said she could not comment. In January, much to the surprise and chagrin of customers, RBC closed its Sangre Grande branch in January.

RBC TT reported a $191.3 million profit for 2017, up from $119.8 million in 2016.