Pharmacist dies after robbery

A 65-year-old pharmacist was shot dead on Saturday night, in the driveway of his Diego Martin home.

Nicholas George was at his home on Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, when he was allegedly accosted by a group of men. He was said to have confronted the men, and was shot by one of the men.

He died at the scene.

Police are working on the theory that the group of men had approached George in an attempt to rob him of his car, a Hyundai Tuscon, but was shot when he put up a struggle.

Relatives at his home yesterday told reporters that George had been a pharmacist for several years. George had just returned to Trinidad on Saturday. Relatives said he had been abroad on business, and had just returned to the house. George was the former head of Nipdec Central Stores.

Investigations are ongoing.