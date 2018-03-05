Just In
East PoS man held with high-powered pistol In-house court coming for Maximum Security Prison AG: 15,000 DNA kits en route to TT Freeport woman was strangled Give priority to sexual offence cases
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 6 March 2018
South Office News

Man kills Trini wife, self in Florida

Trinidadian Vicky Torres and her husband Pedro in happier times. Vicky was found dead on Sunday in her Florida home while Pedro was found dead in his car in another county a short while ago.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

A Trinidadian woman was killed on Sunday in Florida and her husband found dead in his car of an apparent suicide a short while ago.

Vicky Torres, 45, was found dead by Indian River deputies at her Vero Beach, Florida home around 7.45am on Sunday. She was originally from Williamsville.

Her husband, Pedro Torres, was a suspect in her killing.

Around noon today the sheriff’s department in Indian River, Florida posted warnings to its Twitter account telling the public to stay away from a local mall in Broward County because a murder suspect was being sought there.

Police said Torres might be armed and dangerous.

However, less than half an hour ago, a Florida news site reported that Torres, who was also 45, had been found dead in his 2011 Toyota Sienna.

The area has been cordoned off and police are still on the scene.

Comments

Reply to this story

South Office News