Man kills Trini wife, self in Florida
SHARLENE RAMPERSAD
A Trinidadian woman was killed on Sunday in Florida and her husband found dead in his car of an apparent suicide a short while ago.
Vicky Torres, 45, was found dead by Indian River deputies at her Vero Beach, Florida home around 7.45am on Sunday. She was originally from Williamsville.
Her husband, Pedro Torres, was a suspect in her killing.
Around noon today the sheriff’s department in Indian River, Florida posted warnings to its Twitter account telling the public to stay away from a local mall in Broward County because a murder suspect was being sought there.
Police said Torres might be armed and dangerous.
However, less than half an hour ago, a Florida news site reported that Torres, who was also 45, had been found dead in his 2011 Toyota Sienna.
The area has been cordoned off and police are still on the scene.