Man jailed for gun intended for 'suicide'
A man who claimed he was contemplating to kill himself with a gun he bought years ago to protect himself from gunmen has been jailed.
Gerard Forte, 40, of Embacadere, San Fernando, pleaded guilty today of possessing a homemade shotgun and ammunition.
Police arrested him on the road near his home on Friday. The father of five claimed he had decided against killing himself and was his way to throw away the weapon at the time.
Magistrate Alicia Chankar, presiding in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court, ordered Forte to serve 12 months on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.