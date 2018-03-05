IGT equipment to help Life centre

Student at the Life Centre Zane Evans, centre, shares a joke with Patrick Clunis, IGT’s deputy country manager and Lillon Ryan-Dick, programme coordinator at the Life Centre.

AS part of its After School Advantage (ASA) programme, IGT donated iPads, iShuffles, touch-screen computers and headsets to the Learning Is For Everyone (Life) centre in Petit Valley.

The school has been providing special education services to students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other communication-related disorders for the past 18 years. Twenty students attend the school which has a staff of 12, with seven part-time therapists and a general manager.

The iShuffles will be used to calm students with soothing music when they arrive at school, while the iPads will be used to engage their attention and help them to remain focused. The specialised equipment is geared to both soothe students and help better engage their attention. Many people on the autism spectrum are sensitive to loud noises, said a media release. Thus, the headsets will facilitate leisure activities and diminish background noises while students are processing information, and still allow them to hear their teachers.

In keeping with its motto Joining Hands, Opening Minds, the centre’s mission is to successfully educate people with ASD. It also teaches parents and the community about ASD while caring for the students who attend the school. The centre is a member of the Autistic Society of TT, the Private Special Schools Association and the Consortium of Disability Organisations.

The centre’s general manager Giselle Adams thanked IGT for the donation. Deputy country manager at Patrick Clunis said, “As a technology company, we view this donation as a tangible way in which IGT can make a difference in the lives of the children that attend this centre. Donating this specialised equipment helps bridge the digital divide for the special needs children in our society.”