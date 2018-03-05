Horsford, Roach guarantee spots at CARIFTA Track and Field

Jaydon Antoine of Neon Wolves qualified yesterday for the Boys Under 20 Long Jump with a best distance of 7.25m, during the Session 4, Day 2 of the 2018 NGC/NAAATT CARIFTA Trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

TYRIQ HORSFORD and Ianna Roach guaranteed their spots in the 2018 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Nassau, Bahamas during the Easter weekend with impressive performances on the second and final day of the NGC-sponsored NAAA CARIFTA Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

Horsford, a three-time CARIFTA boys Under-18 javelin gold medallist, will vie for CARIFTA gold in the boys Under-20 javelin while Roach will be looking to take shot put gold in the girls Under-20 category, after success at the Under-18 level last year.

At Mucurapo yesterday, Horsford, representing the Zenith club, won the boys Under-20 javelin with a best of 66.69 metres, with his first effort, well ahead of the CARIFTA standard of 57 metres.

Roach, a member of Memphis Pioneers, passed the 13-metre standard with her first throw (13.24m), which she bettered with her second throw (13.42m).

Konnel Jacob (Jaguars), Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars) and Avindale Smith (Abilene Wildcats) will participate in two events at the CARIFTA Track and Field Champs.

Jacob, who qualified for the boys Under-20 discus on Saturday, won the discus with a best of 16 metres, ahead of the 15.90 standard.

Bascombe, winner of the girls Under-17 100m on Saturday, triumphed in the 200m in 24.25 seconds, lower than the established time of 25.15 while Smith led a one-two of CARIFTA qualifiers, in the boys Under-17 200m.

Smith, winner of the boys Under-17 quarter-mile on Saturday, won the 200m in 21.29, followed by clubmate Shakeem McKay, who ran 21.97, lower than the CARIFTA standard of 22.05.

Other CARIFTA qualifiers yesterday were Che Saunders (1.88m), in the boys Under-17 high jump; Veayon Joseph (56.21m) in the boys Under-17 javelin; Tyrel Edwards (21.35 sec) in the boys Under-20 200m and Jaydon Antoine (7.25m) in the boys Under-20 long jump.