Gun licence denied; acting CoP ordered to pay businessman's legal bill

THE Acting Commissioner of Police has been ordered to pay the legal bill of a Sangre Grande businessman who filed a lawsuit after he waited two years for a decision on his application to have his Firearm User Licence (FUL) varied so that he could acquire a pistol.

Khansaran Sarran was granted a FUL in 2002 which entitled him to own a shotgun.

In July 2015, he sought to vary the FUL so that he could acquire a pistol to protect his business and his family.

He received the court’s permission to challenge the Police Commissioner’s failure to make a decision on his application and it was only when he filed his lawsuit, was a decision made.

Sarran’s application was denied.

In making the cost order, Justice Frank Seepersad said the CoP’s decision came after the lawsuit was filed.

He said there was no excuse for the CoP’s failure to discharge his statutory obligations.

Sarran was also granted permission with withdraw his judicial review claim.

In his lawsuit, he said he felt the need for a pistol because of the ‘disconcerting crime endemic’ and threats to his life and business operation.

Sarran said he was also prepared to approach the Firearm Appeal Tribunal if his application for the variation of the FUL is eventually refused by the commissioner.

He was represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Lana Lakhan.