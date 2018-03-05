Curtains close on Music Festival prelims

Janine Charles-Farray performs on her way to victory.

GARY CARDINEZ

The curtains came down on two weeks of preliminary competition at the 32nd Biennial Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on Saturday.

According to adjudicator Dorothy Howden, “Tonight’s competition was a fitting end to the two weeks and you should be very proud. You are a tremendously talented nation, be proud of the youths, there is a beauty and a goodness in all they do. Your music is in good hands.”

Saturday night’s tribute came after performances in Parang, Operatic Arias Ladies and Folk Song Choirs.

The ten performers in the Operatic Arias were very outstanding, forcing Howden to say, “ I don’t usually come to festivals with so much adult performers. Certainly not what I heard tonight. You take this very seriously indeed. Operatic singing demands you project the art and dress the part. I must compliment you all on such a beautiful job and a wonderful aspect of singing tonight. I am sorry I have to separate the performances.”

In the end, Janine Charles-Farray won with her rendition of Ballo en Maschera earning 90 points, coming in second was Misty Ann Knights with 89 points for her performance of Mein Herr Marquis and Nakita Gadsby placed third with 88 points for her rendition of Signore Ascosta.

After listening to the Folk Choirs, Howden said the memories of this experience will last her for the rest of her life. “If I was not sold on Caribbean music before I am now sold. There are so many different aspect of folk singing, different countries, its so serious, it is also very funny.

“This was excellent performance in singing, it was highly amusing. Thank you so much.”

It was so difficult to separate the choirs that all four ended in winners row. Eh Bien Don Don came first with 90 points for their performance of Dry Weather House and Small Days while APA Folk Swingers and People of Praise Ministry tied for second place with 89 points. They performed Estefan and Alma Lianera and Shosholaza and John Boolay respectively.

Malick Folk Performing Company placed third with 87 points for their performance of Jigga Foot and Zorange La.

In the Parang competition, APA Folk Singers amassed 88 points beating Azucar into second place as they got 86 points. Howden told the audience, “I will go home and talk about parang, it is wonderful, I love it.”

The Lydians also won on the night in the Female Voice Choir (90 points) with Bishop Anstey Staff Choir second (86 points). Michelle Rudder was the only competitor in the Veteran Piano Solo.

So too was Birdsong Academy in the World Music Instrumental Ensemble and USC String Ensemble in the the String Ensemble class.

Zalahar Hassanali, wife of former president, the late Noor Hassanali, was honoured for her 50 years of support to the Music Festival. Howden was also rewarded for her adjudication while vice chairman of the North Committee, Joslynne Sealey was also honoured for her contribution.

Sealey said she was bowing out of the festival administration due to health reasons as she said good bye to the audience.