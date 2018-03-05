Cultural pride alive at Digicel’s Black Panther viewing Cultural pride alive at Digicel's Black Panther viewing

Students of the Belmont Girls' Primary School wearing traditional African face paint pose for a photo in the lobby of the Digicel Imax theatre yesterday before their viewing of the Black Panther movie.

The Digicel Imax theatre on Damien Street, Port of Spain, came alive with excitement this morning as the Digicel Foundation played host to almost 200 children from primary schools in and around the city for a special viewing of the action-adventure film Black Panther.

The students, several of whom wore costumes resembling those of the film's characters, participated in a costume competition, also sponsored by the foundation.

Speaking with reporters during the launch, chair of the Digicel Foundation Desha Clifford said she was pleased with the overall response to the initiative and after having seen the film herself, felt the children could learn a lot from the themes of cultural pride and self-confidence explored in the movie.

She confirmed that the foundation is expected to facilitate a similar screening for 200 students in Tobago tomorrow.