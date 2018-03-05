Cop accidentally shoots himself in the leg

File photo.

By Nalinee Seelal

A police constable accidentally shot himself in the left leg while transporting a gun seized hours earlier at East Dry River, Port of Spain on Sunday night.

PCs Billingi, Bulien and Rodriguez were on mobile patrol at Clifton Hill around 10 pm when they saw a 30-year-old man from the area acting suspiciously.

They searched him and found a 9 mm pistol along with 13 rounds of ammunition. They took him to the Besson Street Police station for questioning.

A short while later the three officers were returning to the Inter Agency Task Force in El Socorro with the gun when it accidentally went off, hitting PC Rodriguez.

His colleagues took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he is warded in serious condition.