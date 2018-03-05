Just In
East PoS man held with high-powered pistol In-house court coming for Maximum Security Prison AG: 15,000 DNA kits en route to TT Freeport woman was strangled Give priority to sexual offence cases
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 6 March 2018
News

Busy week in Parliament

 

THE House of Representatives Special Select Committee on the Nomination of a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy CoP sit tomorrow at 2.15 pm in public at Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds is in the chair. The committee is due to finish its hearings and report to the House by March 31.

The Senate also sits today at 1.30 pm to continue debate on a private motion by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, a former Speaker, to establish the financial and administrative autonomy of Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) sits at 10 am to examine the financial statements (2008-2013) of the Union Estate Electricity Generation Company, while at 2.15 pm the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Foreign Affairs will sit publicly.

The House will sit on Friday at 1.30 pm.

Comments

Reply to this story

News