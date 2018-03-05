Busy week in Parliament

THE House of Representatives Special Select Committee on the Nomination of a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy CoP sit tomorrow at 2.15 pm in public at Tower D, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds is in the chair. The committee is due to finish its hearings and report to the House by March 31.

The Senate also sits today at 1.30 pm to continue debate on a private motion by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, a former Speaker, to establish the financial and administrative autonomy of Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) sits at 10 am to examine the financial statements (2008-2013) of the Union Estate Electricity Generation Company, while at 2.15 pm the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Foreign Affairs will sit publicly.

The House will sit on Friday at 1.30 pm.