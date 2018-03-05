Bravo tells youngsters to follow their dreams

TT cricketer Dwayne Bravo poses for a photo with youngsters of the Couva Police Youth Club, on Saturday, at the Five Islands amusement park, Chaguaramas during a meet and greet. Bravo urged the youth to set goals early in life.

JELANI BECKLES

TRINIDAD and Tobago T20 star Dwayne Bravo encouraged youngsters to follow their dreams, at a meet and greet session with members of the Couva Police Youth Group at Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, on Saturday.

Bravo, who has become known for his ability in T20 cricket around the world, took time off to sign autographs, take pictures and share his advice on how to be successful.

Bravo said legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara is his hero, telling members of the Couva Youth Group to find someone to emulate. “Brian Lara is my role model, he is the person I look up too. I want to encourage all of you all to find a role model. Find someone you look up too and try to be like that person,” Bravo said.

Bravo urged them to live a positive life by setting goals early on. “There is no room in this world for when you do bad. When I was five years old, I knew that I wanted to play cricket. It is very important to know at a very early age what you want to do in life.”

Members of the Couva Group told Bravo they are involved in a number of activities such as dancing, singing and football. The T20 star told them you could achieve anything in life by listening to your elders.

“Some of you may want to be doctors, lawyers, cricketers, artistes, footballers or netballers. It is very important at this age that you set your mind on what you want to be in life. You can travel the world once you are successful...you make your parents proud that is the most important thing. Listen to your elders, listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, be disciplined.”

Bravo said discipline and being committed to what one wants in life will get one far. He also said never associate yourself with negative people. “There will have people who will doubt you. Someone will say you cannot sing, someone will say you cannot dance, someone will say you are not a good physio. Someone will say anything to try to bring you down. Just stay focused on what you want to do and you will achieve anything you want to achieve in life.”

Concerning the crime situation in the country, Bravo said young people have to make a difference. “It is up to all of us to make a difference. You guys are the next generation and it is important that you go to school, you learn your work, stay out of trouble and do not follow bad company.”