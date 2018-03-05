Big prizes for top model

The judges panel in Episode Two from left Pedro Virgil, Wendy Fitzwilliam and Socrates McKinne.

THE winner of the Caribbean’s Next Top Model, also referred to as CaribeNTM, will receive a modelling contract with Mint Model Management out of New York, the latest Samsung Galaxy 9 smart phone, $25,000 in cash, a plan with Flow, and a cover/editorial spread with She Caribbean Magazine.

CaribeNTM is a reality television competition set in the Caribbean, created to exclusively feature the Caribbean experience. It is formatted after the American Next Top Model that was created by internationally-acclaimed model Tyra Banks and sold to CBS, and is now franchised in 26 countries around the world.

CaribeNTM is opened to contestants 18 to 27 years old from all over the Caribbean that encompasses the Dutch, French, English, Portuguese, pimiento speaking nations, from the Bahamas and Cayman Islands in the north to Guyana and Suriname in the south, and also includes St Maarten, Curacao, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Show host and Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam said, “We are dying to get the Haitians on board, but now in its fourth season, each season is set on a new island as the competition itself makes its way across the Caribbean. Thus far the show has been shot in four destinations in the Caribbean, first in Trinidad and Tobago, then in Barbados, Grenada, and now in Jamaica.”

Season four premiered on Ash Wednesday, February 14, and is 11 episodes long.

Five girls were cut after the first episode reducing the 17 contestants to 12.

Fitzwilliam, who heads the judging panel that also includes international photographer Pedro Virgil (Australia), Socrates McKinney (Dominican Republic), a model agent, scout and fashion designer, and Haitian Mark Baptiste, the person show shot her for Essence Magazine, spoke of the benefits to the participants.

She said every finalist become working models, bigger than before, while others who has never modelled before, get lucrative modelling contracts overseas.

She explained that the show is done in three main segments –a teach, a challenge and a photo shoot.

She said: “All girls go through a teaching session which could be done by a dermatologist, make-over specialist, someone in the arts and culture, or someone versed in the environment.

Girls are also pushed to their limits in every which way where flexibility and dance are concerned.

Basically we make them do fun things in the industry.”

Current contestants who are still on the show are Chimay Ramos (Aruba), Kristina Robinson (Bahamas), Kerryne James, Usha Thomas (Grenada), Saskia Lewin (Jamaica), and Gabriella Bernard, Le Shae Riley, Trevine Sellier and Vanessa John (TT).

Previous winners are Season One –Treveen Stewart (Cayman Island), Season Two – Kittisha Doyle (Grenada) and Season Three –Shamique Simms (Jamaica)

Fitzwilliam said they have all gone on to lucrative jobs in the fashion industry in New York, USA.

The show is currently airing all over the Caribbean on channel 99 on Flow that has partnered with the show, on Wednesdays from 9 pm, with an encore on the following Saturday.