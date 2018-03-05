Bad weather leads to flash flooding

PHOTO BY ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Bad weather in several areas led to flash flooding, delays to the clean-up operation on Lady Young Road, and affected operations at the Piarco International Airport.

In a release sent by the Airports Authority yesterday, it was confirmed that the bad weather resulted in flooding occurred in and around the North Terminal and South Terminal in the Piarco International Airport

“The Authority is currently making every effort to ensure that flooding is mitigated and managed to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, employees and airport users” the Authority said in its statement.

The heavy rain also affected work on the Lady Young Road, where a landslide blocked access last Wednesday.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told Newsday the downpour seriously affected the work on Lady Young Road, but assured that the road will still be cleared in time for early morning traffic today.

The Meteorological Office yesterday advised that Trinidad, and to a lesser extent Tobago, were experiencing cloudy, overcast conditions, along with periods of rain and showers.

The Met Office further advised that over the following 24 hours there would be bad weather with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms today.

The rainfall accumulations were expected to yield up to 60 mm of rain, or more in some areas and winds were expected to blow in excess of 55 kilometres.

The downpour resulted in flooding in Port of Spain, Morvant, San Juan, Chaguanas, Lower Barrackpore, St Augustine Circular Road and Bamboo#2 and #3.

However, the Met office said the country is not under any tropical storm or hurricane watch.

Newsday also received reports that there was a chance that hail may have also fallen over the 24 hours, but the Met Office received no reports of such a thing actually happening.