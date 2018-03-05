Afternoon traffic accident kills labourer

The body of 49-year-old labourer Bholan Boney Ram lies covered in a tarp near the wreckage of the Nissan AD Wagon in which he was travelling yesterday.

A traffic accident in Charlieville claimed the life of a 49-year-old labourer yesterday afternoon and left two others with serious injuries according to sources yesterday.

Newsday understands that at around 4.45 pm yesterday, Nicholas Rampersad was driving his Mitsubishi dump truck along Pierre Road, Charlieville when he collided with a white Nissan AD Wagon travelling in the opposite direction.

One of the passengers of the vehicle, Bholan Boney Ram of Chateree Street, Charlieville was killed instantly from the collision, while the drivers of both vehicles were said to have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Chaguanas District Medical Facility.