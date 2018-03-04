Trini Aviator whips ’em in Day 7 feature

TRINI AVIATOR cruised to an easy victory in the three-year-old and over rated 80-60 contest, the feature race on the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day Seven at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima yesterday.

The three-year-old American-bred horse, ridden by Ronald Ali, took the lead from the first bend and never relinquished her advantage. Root of Jesse was four-and-a-quarter lengths back in second place while Sea of Gdansk an Eye See You followed in third and fourth positions respectively.

However, in a bit of a surprise, two of the pre-race favourites, Spoke In Yuh Wheel and Leading Lady were down in the pack, in fifth and sixth places respectively.

Sunny weather prevailed throughout in Arima, for the first time in a few weeks, and it seemed like it inspired 2017 Trainer of the Year John O’Brien, who saddled three winners – Trini Aviator, Catalonia (race five) and Lord Silver (race eight). Ali rode two winners – Trini Aviator and Catalonia, while Naim Samaroo was also victorious on two occasions, aboard The Verdict (race three) and Thepromise (race four).

Race Day Eight is carded to take place on March 10.