Teenager Skeene wins first Tranquillity title

Solange Skeene makes a return to Carlista Mohammed during the Tranquil Tennis Women’s singles final, Tranquillity Club, Victoria Ave, Port of Spain, yesterday. Skeene won 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

SOLANGE Skeene won her first Tranquillity women’s singles title when the 2018 edition of the Shell/Tranquillity Tennis Tournament continued at the club’s courts on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Skeene, who lost the final last year, seemed that she would have to settle for second place again after losing the first set 2-6 to Carlista Mohammed. However, 14-year-old Skeene showed grit to bounce back and win the next two sets 6-2, 7-5 to win the title over the 27-year-old Mohammed.

In the first round of the men’s singles, Gianluc Robinson and Marlon Weekes both recorded hard fought three-set victories. Robinson defeated Ethan Jeary 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, while Marlon Weekes got past Adam Scott 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

In other matches, Ebolum Nwokolo got past Luca Shamsi 7-5, 7-6 and Richard McLetchie outlasted Jaydon Alexis 6-4, 6-4.

OTHER RESULTS

Men’s Singles Round One

Aidan Carter def Kino Francis 6-2, 6-0

Alijah Leslie def Askia Richards 6-4, 6-4

Renzo Mendoza def Ronald Robinson 3-6, 7-6, 6-0

Men’s Doubles Round One

Nathan Valdez/Ebolum Nwokolo def Sanjay Pooran/Mark Leelum 6-3, 6-3

Alijah Leslie/Alexis Wan def Askia Richards/Issa Jack 7-5, 4-6, 10-5

Adam Scott/Ethan Jeary def Luca Shamsi/Josh Gonzales 6-0, 7-6.