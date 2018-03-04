Queen’s Park I on top at end of Day 1

Justin Guillen top scored with 90 runs.

QUEEN’S PARK Cricket Club (QPCC) One were in a strong position against QPCC Two in a Queen’s Park showdown in round two of the National League Premier Division at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

QPCC One posted a competitive 300 for nine batting first with Justin Guillen top scoring with 90, while national cricketers Yannic Cariah and Jeremy Solozano scored 74 and 41 respectively. Bowling for QPCC Two, Mikel Riley snatched 4/36 and Darren Deonarine took 3/71. In reply, QPCC Two closed on 66/2 with Joshua De Silva cracking 40.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, PowerGen and Clarke Road were battling in a low-scoring contest. Batting first, PowerGen were bundled out for 89 before Clarke Road closed on 60/5.

At UTT O’Meara Ground, Raw Fitness Victoria United were dismissed for 172 batting first. In reply, Merry Boys closed on 49/1.

At Green Park in Felicity, Alescon Comets have the edge against Central Sports in another low scoring contest. Batting first Comets posted 139, before dismissing Central Sports for 110. At the close of play, Comets closed on 156/8 an overall lead of 185 runs.

All matches continue today.