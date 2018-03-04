Lendore grabs another 400m World Indoor bronze

From left, TT’s bronze medalist Deon Lendore, Czech Republic’s gold medalist Pavel Maslak and United States’ silver medalist Michael Cherry pose during the medal ceremony for the men’s 400-metre final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, yesterday. (AP Photo)

TRINIDAD and Tobago runner Deon Lendore won this country’s first medal at the IAAF World Indoor Championships when he earned bronze in the men’s 400m event in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

It was the second successive bronze medal for Lendore at the World Indoor Championships after he copped bronze at the 2016 edition in Oregon, USA.

Yesterday, Lendore was third in 46.37 seconds. Pavel Maslak of Czech Republic won gold in 45.47 and American Michael Cherry took silver in 45.84. Lendore initially finished fifth, but Oscar Husillos of Spain and Luguelin Santos of Dominican Republic, who both finished ahead of Lendore were disqualified for lane infringements. As a result, Lendore moved up to third place. It was tough going for the TT sprinters in the men’s 60m event, as Keston Bledman and Emmanuel Callender could not advance past the heats.

Bledman was fifth in heat two in 6.79 seconds as Bingtian Su of China won the heat in 6.59. The first three in each of the seven heats and the next three fastest times qualified for the semi-finals. In heat three, Callender was fourth in a season best time of 6.80, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Mikel Thomas finished sixth in heat two in 7.84 and did not advance to the semifinals. The first four in each of the five heats and the next four fastest advanced.

In the men’s 4x400m heats, the TT quartet of Renny Quow, Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon stopped the clock in three minutes and 5.96 (3:05.96) seconds to earn a place in today’s final at 1.25 pm TT time. TT were third in heat one, finishing behind Belgium (3:05.22) and Poland (3:05.24).

TT are aiming for another podium finish in the event after Jarrin Solomon, Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lendore took bronze at the 2016 World Indoor Championships. The men’s 4x400m final is the only event TT will be represented in today on the closing day of the Championships.