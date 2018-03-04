Ixoras in Dance: Where Fantasy meets Fashion

PHOTOS BY JEFF MAYERS

By TENISHA SYLVESTER

Many of us may remember the red dress worn by Miss Trinidad and Tobago Yvonne Clarke during the days leading up to the Miss Universe pageant in November 2017. The dress, designed by University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) graduate Reuben Gonzales, caused quite a stir on social media, and not in a good way. But the young designer has not allowed negative publicity to hamper his creative vision.

The 25-year-old, who is the man behind the brand RG Clothing that Flaunts, tells WMN about the foundation of his designing career, the genesis and birth of the controversial dress, and where he plans to take his work.

“I grew up in San Juan, all of my life with both of my parents, Rosana and Ricardo Gonzales and one brother Ramon,” he says. As a child his parents instilled in him the importance of maintaining a close relationship with God and he attends St John the Baptist RC Church, San Juan where he is an active member of the hospitality committee and does set design and costumes for church events.

After attending St Joseph Boy’s RC Primary School, St Xavier’s Private School, St Joseph and San Juan South Secondary School, Reuben pursued A-Level modern studies in sociology, history and art and design at Queen’s Royal College (QRC).

“At the time I really wanted to become an architect, so I went to Christopher Cozier, a well-known TT artist and co-director of Alice Yard, who introduced me to [Alice Yard] the hub for creatives who want to do residencies, and I was exposed to a lot of talent and creativity within that space.”

“For my final year internal assessment at QRC for art and design class I created a costume and a fashion garment, and that was where I realised I liked fashion and design.” He enrolled at the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (CAFD) at UTT, where he chased his new-found passion and attained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion.

For his final year thesis at UTT, Reuben got inspiration to create a collection called Ixoras in Dance from an ixora shrub right in front of his home. “I call the ixora the Caribbean garden staple because you can always find it in somebody’s yard or as a decorated hedge in front their houses. It’s a common flower to TT and it is very under-rated.”

He explains that every time he creates an ixora piece he incorporates butterflies, because on mornings when the sun is rising he would see a variety of butterflies, bees and some humming birds.

“So the women who modelled my collection for thesis embodied all that is flirtatious and whimsical. Originally, I was going to use three colours - red, pink and yellow - as we all know ixoras come in a variety of colours and those were the popular three. However, at CAFD we did a course on collection development and the lecturer was Nigel Eastman (co-owner of thriving fashion label Zadd and Eastman) asked me why I don’t do an all-red collection like Valentino. In the past students have stuck to one colour, doing all white collections and all black collections. So I really gave it some thought and eventually decided to go with one colour.”

Reuben finds red to be such a striking colour and one to which some people can relate or find appealing. “I personally did not like red, but I like it now, so experimenting with the colour was a journey till I started to appreciate it more.”

He also incorporated a lot of techniques into his Ixora Collection, like four-petal Canadian smocking because it bears a striking resemblance to the ixora flower. He used a lot of organza fabric (to create flowers), as well as lace, beading, sequins and embellishments throughout the collection to give it the unique appearance it has.

“For this collection, because it is inspired by a flower and the movement of the butterflies, I used a time period that would best help develop the story behind my clothing, which is mixed with fantasy. I looked at the late 1800s where ballroom gowns were a big thing. I wanted to create something that was evening wear inspired, with a lot of detail while still maintaining movement like ballroom gowns.”

“I collaborated with Ariel Thomas, who was a final year student at the National Academy of Performing Acts, UTT pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance for a short film called Ixoras in Dance. The video showed what the clothes were meant for – movement through choreographed ballet dance – (and) we came first in the student film category.”

His thesis collection turned out to be a success and led to the creation of the brand that is RG Clothing that Flaunts.

“Why I chose the tagline Clothing that Flaunts is because I want women who are wearing my clothes to feel bold yet flirtatious and empowered. Whenever they walk into a room their presence alone should demand attention. Everyone else is ‘bold’ and ‘chic’ and I want to step away from that and be unique with RG. I’ve also included black and white pieces into the collection as well.”

“My brand is targeting women who are daring, who love to stand out and be different.”

Reuben has had the opportunity to work alongside some prominent local designers like Peter Elias, who he considers to be his first mentor in fashion. “I worked for Peter Elias for two and a half years. He helped me understand fit, sizing, fabric and how it works with different women as I worked in his women’s store in West Mall. He taught me a lot about retail and pricing.” Another mentor is Nigel Eastman of Zadd and Eastman. Reuben is currently an intern with Robert Young, the designer behind the label The Cloth.

As a young designer, Reuben says, “It is definitely a challenge to be recognised, because when you come out of UTT you are entering into the world of work with your fellow classmates and the established designers. So you need to be unique and set yourself apart so that people will see you.”

He says formal education is only the beginning, though. “Understanding oneself, finding new ways and ideas to develop new concepts is what I am challenging myself to accomplish as a young designer to bring something new to the forefront in TT.”

He adds that locally, designers do not have the resources as exists in Paris, New York or the United Kingdom, but TT does have resources designers can make work for the Caribbean island.

“Another challenge is finding time to sew pieces of clothing, especially since I am an intern during the day. However I make time for what’s important and I even do collaborations with classmates.”

Reuben is also a talented artist, who, in his spare time, creates acrylic and mixed media paintings. He has been heavily involved in the visual arts community as a member of the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago from 2012-2015, where he did public relations for its social media accounts and youth recruitment. And even though he is not as involved as before he still finds time to support his counter-parts by going to various events hosted by the society.

So what's next on the agenda for Reuben? “I want to boost sales as well as increase my social media following and clientele. I am looking at new perspectives instead of having the conventional brick and mortar store. My Facebook page has now turned into an online shop. With a following of over 1,900 people on Instagram, my clientele is growing as I have designed and created wedding gowns for clients and clothing for special events.”

He is also working on getting regional distributors to feature his line in boutiques throughout the Caribbean, as he looks forward to expanding on his designs and collection.

Reuben Gonzales can be contacted via: RG Fashion TT on Facebook and Instagram

Photography: Jeff Mayers