Celeste Mohammed: From Statutes to Stories

Photos by Damian Luk Pat

By Kieran Andrew Khan

“It’s a privilege to do what you love,” Celeste reminds me as we start chatting.

While it may be a privilege, for Celeste, it’s also a well-earned reward. WMN caught up with the lawyer turned writer just a few days after she was awarded a prestigious Pen America Literary Award in the Short Story Prize, Emerging Writers category.

“My first love was writing but, like many families, we didn’t grow up well-off – so my pursuit of law was a practical one. It was the thinking at the time that studying law would be a means to a better end,” she explains.

Originally from San Fernando, a graduate of St Gabriel’s Girls RC School and St Joseph’s Convent, Celeste would indeed go on to study law at the St Augustine and Cave Hill campuses of the University of the West Indies, as well as Hugh Wooding Law School. After being called to the Bar, she practiced in Belize and Trinidad.

However, the decision to switch from being a full-time lawyer to writer was one that plagued her for some time, until the choice made itself. “I was standing at my kitchen sink one day, doing the dishes, when it really just became an overwhelming thought. I didn’t want to be a lawyer anymore. I wanted to do something that I really loved.”

Taking a year off in 2011, she admits that it wasn’t immediately easy to set her passion for writing into motion. When a series of family tragedies struck during her sabbatical though, something changed.

“Writing was what I always knew. I had recently stumbled upon my first ‘novel’ that I wrote as a child, no more than ten years of age. It was a mystery ‘novel’, no doubt inspired from my reading Famous Five and Secret Seven stories at the time. So when things went wrong in my life, I went back to what I knew as a child and that was writing.”

From this space, over the course of seven months, a novel would emerge – but this was just the start of Celeste’s journey into publishing.

“I didn’t know much about the publishing industry, so I reached out to several local writers who had been published, but I didn’t get much response. It was only when Roslyn Carrington replied that I was able to gain some traction. She introduced me to Sharon Millar and these two women were the only ones who gave me the time of day. So many people just didn’t even respond. So I am grateful, every day, that those ladies did,” she details.

In the course of editing her novel with the mentorship she received, she would come to realise that though she had the basic novel idea down in words, it was her craft of writing that needed something more. She explains further, “People think that in writing – well, we all learn to write in school – so people assume that a writer simply puts words on paper, then goes out there, gets published and wins an award, right?” she says with a laugh.

“There probably should be another word for what we do – because it’s not as simple as ‘writing’ implies. It’s a complicated craft; a very solitary profession that requires hours and hours of intense focus and a certain disposition. As a writer you do not just have to be able to tolerate solitary confinement but also somehow enjoy it.”

Celeste is right. Unlike many other art forms that can emerge and transform in the public eye – like painters who share work in galleries, photographers who feature their craft on Instagram or musicians on Soundcloud or Youtube, writing very much happens ‘in the dark’. Writers seldom put work out for comment, then take it down, improve and put it back out since the story has already been read and concluded in the readers’ minds.

To improve her craft, she applied to Lesley University, Cambridge, Massachusetts to pursue an MFA in Creative Writing and successfully started her study there in 2014. But there was to be another family surprise – though this time, a happy one. She would learn in her second semester that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I had to take some time off to give birth in the third semester of the programme but pregnancy and motherhood had such a profound and positive effect on me. I suddenly had less time so I had to become more efficient. I learned to manage the demands of the programme, which required hours of close reading and preparation of several stories per semester, alongside the demands of my baby,” she explains.

On completing her thesis and graduating in 2016, Celeste sought to transform that thesis into a marketable book. Over the course of the next year, three of her stories would be published in literary magazines across North America with Six Months being the first of these – published in the literary giant, New England Review.

“It was so surreal when I got the email. I only really believed it was happening when I finally saw it published!” she admits.

The response from Caribbean readers, the diaspora and North American readers was profound. She points out that the response surprised her,

“Caribbean people love to read, but more than that I think when we see a story posted about us, by us, because it’s so rare to have ourselves portrayed authentically – it stirs something in the reader.”

The New England Review too would be so taken with Celeste’s short story that they went on to do a follow-up interview with her and nominated her work for several potential awards, including the Pen Award which she won earlier this month.

As much as it is a privilege to do what one loves, Celeste’s journey also shows that it often takes much more perspiration than most people consider. “There’s no single, effective way to get your writing done and published. You do, however, have to work at it every day. The MFA programme helped keep my head in the game and get my writing done. The hardest part is the discipline. I’m not suggesting you must write a certain number of words every day – but you have to commit, either by detailed reading of writers you admire, or just coming up with ideas by staying alert to all the interactions happening around you.

“We live in an ‘instant’ society today – where people think success happens overnight. The reality is that I have been working on some of these stories since 2014,” she points out. “There’s no substitute for hard work and good mentorship. I would not have been here if not for Roslyn and Sharon who made time for me in those fragile, early days of my living this dream. I do hope that in my own way, I am giving back through my characters and stories and by helping to give Trinidad a voice on the international stage.”

Celeste’s work will next appear in the PEN America Best Debut Fiction anthology of short stories and in her own collection currently slated to be titled Pleasantview.