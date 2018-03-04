Cedros’ battle with the sea

In the field: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, a geologist, inspects an area where houses collapsed when the land caved in during a visit to Bamboo Village, Cedros on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Decades ago, a house disappeared into the ocean taking with it a number of pigs and the owner of the animals referred to as the ‘Piglady’.

Residents of Bamboo Village in Cedros recalled seeing the woman one day but the next morning the spot where the house once stood had sunk. Years later people reported finding the roof of the house which had been lost to coastal erosion. Back then the community was sparsely inhabited and without electricity supply.

One resident identified only as Papi, now deceased, had claimed that while flying a kite along the coastline, he witnessed the woman’s house crumbling down.

Resident Didia Samaroo, 75, said as a child she heard the story from villagers.

“Papi said he was flying kite on the beach and saw the house going done. He was about 10 years. That was real years ago, I was young. At the time, people could not find the house itself. Long ago the area was not developed as now. We did not have current. We had tracks and used flambeaux.”

Samaroo was born and grew up in Cedros.

Pointing to the seaward side of Bamboo Village, she added: “After a few years, residents saw part of the roof and pieces of woods. The pig lady died obviously. We do not know her real name.”

Fast-forward to Monday, February 26, 2018, coastal erosion pulled down an entire house and a large portion of Bamboo Extension Road. Luckily, there was no loss of human life. The owners Charmion Gunness, 50, and her husband Fazal Mohammed, 55, believe that a sink-hole formed under their property. The three-bedroom concrete structure crumbled into the hole along with the portion of the road.

So far, at least eight families had to be evacuated from the declared disaster zone. Their houses hang precariously on the cliffs above the Gulf of Paria.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, a geologist, described the incident as a geological phenomenon call mass movement. He explained that as the rock structure is mainly sand and as the sea comes in, the water cut the bottom causing the top of the land to fall. “This is way more than that because it is cutting from way inside because the rocks are really weak. The whole area is collapsing towards stability. Unfortunately, the stability here is when this gets into the sea,” Rowley said during a visit the disaster site on Thursday.

In the interim, the Cedros Community Centre at Bonasse Village is the designated temporary relief shelter. The residents opted to stay with other relatives as they await housing relief from Government.

In the short term, Government proposed to relocate them to Lake View Housing Development in Point Fortin. Another option would be providing state lands in Cedros to allow for construction with government assistance.

“Engineeringly the land is not stable, and it is going to move until it gets to a point of stability. It is always hard to leave home, but the circumstances warrant evacuation. It makes no sense to try to restore this road. There is no foundation,” the Prime Minister added.

‘It’s like the White

Cliffs of Dover’

Referring to the disaster as a “get out of the way arrangement”, the Prime Minister emphasised that there is nothing much anyone can do to hold up the land as the entire cliff is moving.

He likened the latest disaster to that of the White Cliffs of Dover.

“It’s the English version of this, except that their rocks are chalks. The sea comes in, cuts the bottom and the cliff collapses. The cliff remains vertical for a while until the next collapse. We have the similar thing on the north Manzanilla side. We have cliffs like this that keep collapsing,” Rowley added. Such geological phenomenon is not limited in the south-western peninsula. In lower Scarborough Tobago, he reminisced that as a child, he used to play cricket on the seaward side of the road. Both the playing field and road have gone to the sea.

Officials from several government agencies met with the affected residents. The Social Development Ministry and Family Services has been providing food. They are also providing grants to those affected. It offers a grant for housing repairs of up to $20,000 through the National Social Development Programme. The ministry also offers school supplies (replacement) of $1,000 for a child attending secondary school and $700 for a child attending primary school. There are also other grants for clothing, housing items and house rental.

Officials from both Government and Opposition visited the site and pledged to assist the residents.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein; the area’s MP Edmund Dillon; Housing Minister and Urban Development Minister Randall Mitchell; chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Glen Ramadharsingh and councillor Shankar Teelucksingh all visited the area.

In response to comments and queries made by resident Anthony Ganness, 33, the Prime Minister vowed to assist in whatever way the Government can.

“Between the MP and the various ministries, you are not alone in this matter. Let us be reasonable, there are some things that cannot be done today for tomorrow. But we are on the job,” Rowley said.

“I would expect that in a matter of a few months you would be relocated from here to a new arrangement somewhere.”

Yesterday cracks continued to develop and the Mohammed-Gunness family are asking that people willing to assist financially can so via Charmion Gunness First Citizens’ bank account 2421384.

Presbyterian Church helps

The Presbyterian Church has pitched in to help residents affected by coastal erosion in Cedros which rendered some of them homeless. Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan, who pastors the Point Fortin and Cedros churches, said the love offering collected on communion Sunday has been used to provide meals and some basic items for those most in need at this time.

She said they have the support of Presbyterian Moderator Reverend Anabell Lalla-Ramkhelawan and the board of social responsibility to assist the families with some basic necessities but noted what is really needed is accommodation.

The former independent senator said she was moved by the love and support of the Cedros community who have all pulled together to help those affected.

“Most of them have found accommodation by relatives, who themselves are not wealthy people. But they are rallying around each other.”

“It is really something to see they are not waiting on government. We can’t wait for that. That is a weakness, a weakness of those who develop a dependence on Government.”–with reporting by Yvonne Webb