Bascombe, Serville book tickets to CARIFTA

SHANIQUA BASCOMBE and Rae-Ann Serville both booked tickets to the 2018 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships, scheduled for Nassau, Bahamas from March 31 to April 2.

Both girls produced CARIFTA qualifying times at the National Gas Company/National Association of Athletic Administrations (NGC/NAAA) CARIFTA Trials, which got going yesterday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the second of two ‘finals’, in the girls Under-17 100 metres, Bascombe, representing Cougars club, won in 11.89 seconds, lower than the CARIFTA standard time of 12.05.

Serville, of Memphis Pioneers, was victorious in the girls Under-17 400m final in 55.02, with the Point Fortin Neon Jets’ pair of Natasha Fox (56.50) and Malika Coutain (58.39) trailing. Both Serville and Fox went lower than the CARIFTA qualifying standard of 57 seconds flat.

The CARIFTA trials will conclude today, at the Mucurapo venue, from 10 am.

Other CARIFTA qualifiers –

Boys Under-20 discus (qualifying standard – 47m): 1.Konnel Jacob (Jaguars) 50.90m; 2.Clarence Hannibal (Falcons) 47.26m.

Girls Under-17 100m hurdles (qualifying time – 15.20 sec): 1.Patrice Richards (Neon Wolves) 15.02.

Girls Under-20 javelin (qualifying standard – 40m): 1.Talena Murray (Zenith) 45.43m.

Boys Under-17 long jump (qualifying standard – 6.50m): 1.Savion Joseph (Zenith) 6.72m.

Boys Under-17 400m (qualifying time – 49.50 sec): 1.Avindale Smith (Abilene Wildcats) 47.90.

Boys Under-20 400m (qualifying time – 47.80 sec): 1.Onal Mitchell (Point Fortin Neon Jets) 47.39; 2.Che Lara (Abilene Wildcats) 47.74.