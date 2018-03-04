50 years in service

Ashton Ford at a PNM function in 2016.

COREY CONNELLY

Ashton Ford was a fresh-faced 29-year-old when he walked into the Arima Borough Council, in April 1980, as the new mayor of the burgeoning eastern borough.

The position marked a watershed moment in the life of the Arimian, who, at that time, was the youngest individual to occupy a mayoral chair in the country.

Today, almost four decades later, Ford’s status is unassailable and he has established a reputation that remains one of the highlights of his 50 years in politics as a member of the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM).

Ford, 67, celebrated the milestone on February 18 with an open-air function at the Ashton Ford Park, named in his honour, at Salamat Ali Street in his hometown.

The event was attended by PNM officials, ex-mayors, councillors and many of Ford’s contemporaries and well-wishers.

He told Sunday Newsday that he officially joined the PNM on March 31, 1968, 12 years before he became Arima’s mayor.

After years of dedicated service, Ford resigned abruptly as PNM general secretary on February 15, 2017, prompting speculation there was dissent in the party’s hierarchy.

However, he insists the move was not triggered by any internal wrangling but was a personal decision he had contemplated for some time.

In fact, he thanked Prime Minister and PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Ford has since been spending time with family and friends in Canada. “There were good times and rough times.

“You try to remember only the good times because the rough times will only raise your blood pressure,” he joked when asked to sum up his five decades in politics.

Hailing from one of the country’s staunchest political families, Ford, in many respects, has been the face of the PNM.

An irrepressible campaigner, he has functioned as the party’s go-to man, serving in several party and ministerial capacities over his career, culminating in a diplomatic posting in the United Kingdom, some 14 years ago.

Ford observed, though, the PNM which exists today, is far different from the one which nurtured him all those years ago.

For instance, he said the party groups were once an active arm of the PNM. “Now, only one or two of the groups are functioning now. And this is a sad thing because they only become alive when is election time to nominate people.”

Ford said, after the 2015 general election, he visited constituency groups to assess the extent to which activities were being executed “but it was difficult.”

He said while the party’s women’s league was still very active, the youth arm was not as vibrant as years gone by.

“The sad thing is that when we were in opposition, we functioned so well and now, when we are in government, there seems to be a falling out of the activities of the constituency because if people don’t get something personally, they are annoyed. We are in the government now so they expect something.”

Ford also observed there appeared to be a disconnect between the Government and the people “but I understand the Prime Minister is now working on putting together a powerful communications team to overcome that problem.”

Part of the solution to what he regarded as a communication deficiency, he suggested, may be the party’s decision to establish an office dedicated exclusively to social media.

“The party has to become more open. We functioned in the past without mobile phones and computers. So, this is one good development that has taken place in the party.”

Ford knows a thing or two about developments within the PNM – from the party’s resilience after the death of its founding father in 1981 to its crushing 33-3 defeat to the National Alliance For Reconstruction in the 1986 general election. Aside from his reputation as being the youngest mayor to date, he also ranks as being among the few party officials to have worked closely with all of TT’s PNM prime ministers, including the country’s first Dr Eric Williams.

But it was from Williams, who died on March 29, 1981, after leading the PNM for some 25 years, that Ford drew his greatest inspiration.

“I grew with him. It was amazing to be in the prime minister’s residence and talking to him personally.”

Indeed, Williams was a powerful influence in Ford’s early political life. The late PM was close friends with Ford’s father, Charles Courtney, and would often visit the family’s home at Lawrence Park for casual conversation or party business.

Later, after Ford joined the PNM officially, he held several portfolios which enabled him to, not only benefit from Williams’ knowledge and expertise but also assist in the building of the party’s organs, including the youth league.

Ford was 15 when he first spoke on a PNM platform in 1966 for then Arima candidate Max Awon.

He was employed as a clerk in Awon’s office and would document the names and addresses of people who sought an audience with the late representative.

Two years later, at his father’s urging, Ford joined the party’s Arima Youth League and was subsequently placed on its national executive.

“In the youth league we had a lot of meetings all over Trinidad and we got to meet Dr Williams. He would also call us to meetings in his home where we interacted with him directly. He also had me on a number of general council committees.”

There, at the age of 24, he was the first individual to represent the PNM in a public consultation at the Arima Town Hall in the run up to TT achieving Republican status in 1976. Chosen to fight the then Arima South West seat, Ford won his first election as councillor by 13 votes in 1977.

Three years later, as the candidate for Malabar in the local government election, Ford became mayor, a position he held from April 1980 to November 1981.

As mayor, Ford said he had to change the mindset of his burgesses into accepting the, what he called, “borough laws” as opposed to the “county council” laws to which they were accustomed.

He also undertook an ambitious drainage and road rehabilitation programme throughout the borough under what was then known as the Secondary Roads Company.

Under his stewardship, the Arima Velodrome also became the first stadium in the country to have flood lights.

“But by the time I settled down, it was general election in 1981 and I went into the Parliament.”

In the election, Ford got the second highest number of votes for the party and was made parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works and later, Public Utilities in the new George Chambers administration.

He also was secretary of the party’s legislative group and worked closely with the late Kamaluddin Mohammed, who was chairman of the group and deputy political leader, legislative matters at that time.

Ford described Chambers as a “very cool, unassuming and dedicated” leader but one who was sorely misunderstood.

“He had a rough time because coming after Eric Williams was not an easy task. Williams was a scholar and Chambers was not a man of letters.”

He said, however, Chambers, having worked in several ministries in the Williams’ administration, was very experienced.

Ford recalled Chambers made drastic decisions when the country experienced a severe dip in the price of gas during the early 1980s and also faced intense pressure to increase public servants’ salaries.

“But after we lost the election in 1986, it came to pass that his policies were adopted by the NAR and they suffered as a result of it, too, because they had to continue with the stringent measures.”

Thrown into opposition after the PNM’s loss to the NAR, Ford worked in the Leader of the Opposition’s office between 1986 and 1991 with then political leader Patrick Manning.

Under the new Manning regime, he worked at the Information Division of the Office of the Prime Minister, pioneering the Inside Parliament programme.

During that time, Ford also was instrumental in the creation of communications specialists, now a permanent feature in all ministries.

Having enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Manning, dating back to the latter’s years as MP in 1971, Ford said it was hard to accept the PNM leader’s passing.

He said he had received the news from one of Manning’s sons while going to Tobago to address matters concerning the party’s Tobago internal election in 2016.

“It was hard to accept because I was closer to Manning than any other prime minister. Both Chambers and Williams were like father figures.”

Ford said he would always be grateful for the opportunity to have served as an attache in London.

However, the retired general secretary said he would never forget his unceremonious removal from the post weeks after the People’s Partnership coalition government assumed office in 2010.

“That is one of the periods I don’t want to remember at all because it was rough. We lived in the country (UK) for six and a half years and were hustled out. We had to get all of our things packed up to leave. The PNM don’t treat people so.”

Ford said his years of active involvement in the PNM did impact his family life, particularly during Budget presentations and screening of candidates exercises for general and local government elections.

Getting supporters and members to turn out to public meetings, during the PNM’s time in Opposition, from 2010 to 2015, he said, also was extremely challenging.

“I remember when we started in 2010, we could not get people to come out for meetings in areas like La Brea, Point Fortin and Moruga. But some of the people who now hold positions, they were the ones who said ‘All yuh have belly, boy.’ They are now enjoying the benefits of the hard work.”

As he reflects on his golden jubilee, Ford observed that “politics has changed because the population has changed.”

He lamented that people also have lost respect for public officers and institutions.

Ford, who maintains the PNM is the only true political entity in TT, urged the party’s membership and up-and-coming politicians to be mindful of the need to reach out to supporters.

“So that the only way you can succeed is by maintaining contact with the schools, village councils, churches, cultural groups, village councils.”

Liaising with law enforcement personnel, he said, also was a must.

“Crime is out of hand and, therefore, in order to have your pulse on what is taking place in the community, you have to liaise with these institutions.”

He said ample time also must be designated for office work and constituency visits.

“The eyes of the beholder fattens the cow. If they (constituents) see you often, there will be no need to complain.”

He said the PNM initiated all of the good things in the country.

“There is always something one could go back to in refuting any of the things the Opposition may bring forward.”