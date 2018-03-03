YOU HAVE NO POWER

CHIEF JUSTICE Ivor Archie will next Tuesday know if he has successfully shot down the Law Association’s continued investigation into allegations against him.

Archie fired a pre-emptive strike to block the association from continuing its investigation by presenting a report compiled by an internal investigative team and the advice of two external advisers to its membership at a special meeting on March 15. At the end of seven hours of submissions by attorneys for the CJ and the association yesterday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo - sitting in the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain - said she will give her ruling on March 6.

Depending on how she rules, it could temporarily cripple the association’s planned course of action or give it the go-ahead to move forward. It is the association’s intent to take to its members, the report of its five-member investigating committee and advice of external advisers on whether there are sufficient grounds to petition Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to invoke impeachment proceedings against Archie.

The allegations which concerned the association are that Archie discussed the issue of personal security for judges with someone outside of the judiciary and that he recommended people to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for accelerated housing grants.

The Chief Justice was present in court yesterday when his lawyers presented his case in which he is also asking for the report of the association to be quashed and the association restrained from taking that report and the external advice to its membership.

In his legal salvo, Archie argued that the association was not constitutionally or statutorily empowered to conduct any investigation into his conduct. In earlier arguments, Ian Benjamin - who is part of a team led by former Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, - argued that the association is only empowered to investigate lawyers.

“Your powers are over lawyers. No amount of sophistry can turn you statutorily into what you are not,” Benjamin said. As he accused the association of engaging in “constitutional heresy”, Benjamin complained of a lack of fairness by the association in its treatment of Archie. “You’ve already condemned us.”

He said the “investigation” which the association undertook which consisted of “press campaign allegations” into Archie’s conduct which also contained “fabricated evidence”, was unauthorised and contrary to the expressed provisions of the Legal Profession Act.

“Section 137 (which surrounds the issue of impeachment) provides a robust and sacrosanct code for the investigation of any serious allegation,” Benjamin said, adding that the association’s probe, while well intentioned, was, “legally misinformed, misconceived and goes against the rule of law.”

“You cannot speak out of both sides of the mouth. You can’t say you have no power to discipline but have the power to investigate. We say you have no power.”

Law Association: Do the right thing

In countering the CJ’s position, Senior Counsel Christopher Hamel-Smith, who leads a team for the association, said the association is simply trying to ascertain the facts in the allegations, before considering taking it to the prime minister. While admitting the impeachment provisions were exclusive, Hamel-Smith said a true interpretation of the Constitution and the Legal Profession Act does not preclude lawyers from examining the conduct of their superior.

“It is not about using the Constitution to limit or stop the scrutiny of someone so high in the hierarchy by someone so low in the hierarchy.” He further explained that at this stage all the association was embarking on was ascertaining the facts contained in the allegations against the Chief Justice before a complaint is submitted to the prime minister.

“The input of the first stage (of section 137) is the output of the last stage. I do not see the prime minister wandering the country making his own enquiries,” Hamel-Smith said. “We cannot do it cat-in-bag....read it (the allegations in the newspaper) and send it to the prime minister. It must be that a person is entitled to check the facts. It is the duty of a responsible body to check the alleged facts and do what it can to ascertain the facts in the allegations.”

He said not only did the association have the right to take their concerns to the prime minister, but every citizen. Hamel-Smith also argued that the allegations against the CJ had the propensity to erode the public’s confidence in the administration of justice and the association, under the Legal Profession Act, had a duty to defend it, as well as the chief justice and judges.

“How can you determine if a criticism is just or unjust unless you ascertain the facts,” he asked. The association’s lawyer also rubbished claims that the CJ was treated unfairly, saying they were communicating with him throughout the process albeit not as promptly or perfectly as Archie may have liked. “We were communicating with the Chief Justice. They asked us for the material and we gave it to them.

He was told what the allegations against him were. We were begging for a response but he was not responding.”

Archie: Allegations false

In an affidavit filed in support of his claim, Archie contended that the “reckless” and concerted series of publications in the press, which contained allegations against him, were “highly defamatory” in that they “falsely, improperly and maliciously” suggested he was corrupt and corruptly used office in concert with convicted felons.

Archie said the allegations appear to be part of a concerted effort, unlawfully, to damage the Judiciary, impair confidence in the administration of justice and drive him from office, outside of the Section 137 procedure. He admitted that his responses to the allegations have been restrained but said this was not because they were true.

“I say these matters are untrue.” He accused the association of apparently being “dissatisfied” with the tenor and manner of his public responses and being “bent” on conducting an investigation, “in circumstances in which I enjoy protection”, save for the procedures set out under section 137.

Archie says the investigation of him was unwarranted, overshadowed section 137 and is without authority in law. Archie’s lawyers are Jeremie, Benjamin, Kerwyn Garcia, Keith Scotland and Raisa Caesar. Appearing for the association are Hamel-Smith, Jason Mootoo, Rishi Dass and Robin Otway.