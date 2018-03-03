Just In
Saturday 3 March 2018
Trio freed of murder

THREE men, Quincy Felix, Ian Stanley and Sherman Hinds were yesterday freed of murder by acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain 8th Magistrate Court.

The trio who agreed to restart their case, which was one of 53 restarted after not being completed by then Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar before her brief elevation to the High Court.

The men were charged with the murder of Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) contractor Danladi Balewa, 40, and the attempted murder of Derrick Bellingly, 41, at Covigne Road, Diego Martin. The three were represented by attorney Criston J. Williams.

