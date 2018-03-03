TFC happy with jazz cast

GEORGE Leacock, Tobago Festivals Commission (TFC) chairman says the commission is happy with its choice for the upcoming Tobago Jazz Experience although it was unable to state who are the artistes.

Leacock, who spoke to Newsday via phone on March 2, said while he could not state who the artistes were for the upcoming jazz experience, the commission was happy over its choices. He added, when asked when the commission might be able to state who are the artistes, that he could not provide a possible timeframe due to contractual arrangements but hoped the names could be announced within the upcoming week.

“We are settled on the cast for the two major events for the festival...throughout the weekend the paperwork will be examined...hopefully, as early as possible, we can actually name names but people should go ahead and get ready. We are very satisfied with the people we have been able to attract...,” he said.

The commission, he said, is also hoping to finalise for the national distribution of tickets and so on. He added discussions were also taking place with Caribbean Airlines to ensure “at least at the level of flights, we will have 100 per cent availability for people who want to come to the show.” But he repeated “we are pretty certain and very confident of the group of artistes we have been able to attract.”

Leacock also said that “a number of the things that were added on, in the past, we would unfortunately would not be able to do quite a few of them this year. “But the main events are on the agenda and we are going to have to depend on the private sector with the other events which we are going to embrace to fill out the week of activity.” This year’s Tobago Jazz Experience will be held from April 26 to 29.