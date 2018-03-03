Singers get voice warning

Nicholas Sylvan winner o the Woodwind Solo.

GARY CARDINEZ

ADJUDICATOR Dorothy Howden issued several warnings to competitors on Wednesday evening as the 32nd biennial TT Music Festival continued at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Howden spoke about the use of the voice, she told the competitors, “Be careful what you do with this voice of yours.” Pointing to her head she said, “Most of you sing from here and not from down here (pointing to her diaphragm), it is a delicate instrument and if it is misused you will not have it for long.”

The evening got off with Class OP-A7 Oratorio Solo Ladies Voice. An Oratorio is an extended musical composition with a text less dramatic in character and usually based on a religious theme.

Janine Charles-Farray was a winner as she amassed 90 points for her performance of Elijah’s Woe Unto Them Who Forsake Him. Adjudicator Howden said the singer had a deep understanding of the work she performed.

Her remarks to the nine competitors were simple, “This is big time music and you curtail your singing as you often choose songs beyond your competence. These songs are like sweets in a jar and you feel it is for you but you must ask yourself, is my voice suitable for this piece? You have to know at all times, so you don’t strain you voice.”

Alliyah Boland came second with 88 points for her performance of Faure’s Pie Jesu and Renee Lawrence placed third with 86 points for her delivery of Medley’s I Know My Redeemer Liveth.

Shortly after her victory, Charles- Farray came back in Class OP-A3 Contralto Solo (lowest female voice) with the test piece O Rest in the Lord to leave six other competitors behind.

Again the adjudicator said this was big time music, “The only other big time music is opera but this is different, it is religious and not dramatic. Something like this (test piece) is not dramatic so you have to curtail the dynamics and make it tasteful always being sympathetic and sincere.”

Charles-Farray got 89 points while Jerrana Douglas placed second with 88 and Rachel Scott third with 87 points.

Howden said she is hoping to have a good blend of songs and witness good acting and use of the stage in Class OP B4 Operatic Duet. She did say the performances were tasteful but had an issue with the blend of voices. “There was a distraction happening and that bothered me. Not just tonight but throughout the festival.” Here again she told the the competitors about the use of their voices.

Clarice Beepat and Annalise Emmanuel won this class with 87 points for their performance of Sull’Aria. Jake Salloum and Jelani Corbie came in second with 85 points for their rendition of Au fond du Temple Saint while Sabrina Marks and Deborah Aboud placed third with 83 points for their performance of Pur ti Miro.

In the Woodwind Solo Nicholas Sylvan won playing his saxophone with Jodie Johnson came second for her performance on flute and Alexei Chang Kit third with another saxophone performance.

APA Mixed Quartet won the Mixed Vocal Quartet with I Know the Lord laid his hands on Me, 88 points, leaving Arouca SDA second with 87 points.

Brandon Prince and Jason Lawrence were the only competitor in the Gents Vocal Duet.