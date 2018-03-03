Sculpture, steelpan on show at Museum

Joshua Lue Chee Kong’s The Red House has landed, one the sculptures on show at the National Museum, Port of Spain. Photo by Anjani Ganase

The “vibe of the panyard” and dynamic sculptural works have been captured in The Beyond Boundaries and Virtual Steelpan exhibition at the National National Museum and Art Gallery in Port of Spain.

The exhibitions are hosted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. The Beyond Boundaries exhibition began from January 24 and continues until March 17. The Virtual Steelpan museum ran from February 7 to 28.

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was a part of a tour special tour of the exhibitions last Thursday.

The Beyond Boundaries exhibition, a ministry release on it said, “is an opportunity to push past the boundaries of our imagination and experience a creative mixture of traditional, modern and cutting-edge contemporary sculptural work.”

The exhibition featured 35 artists such as Wendy Nanan, Luise Kimme, Turunesh Raymond, Jackie Hinkson and Keith Ward among others.

The artists’ work was an “an array of ideas and forms in clay, bronze, copper, wood, Styrofoam and other dynamic materials.”

The exhibition it added “bring(s) together this integral collaboration of artists and mediums (to) provide a wonderful point of entry into the diversity of technique and craftsmanship, and hopes to highlight the relevance and importance of this three dimensional medium of expression that opens up new perspectives of the space we live in.”

The Virtual Steelpan museum, the ministry said, created “the vibe of the panyard” for its viewers. Based on a virtual reality platform it allowed viewers to “play the steelpan to your heart’s content with just a headset and hand held controls.”

The exhibition, the release added, “(took) the users into one of our signature spaces during the carnival season, the panyard. A sacred memory for many has now been converted into an innovative experience for locals and visitors alike using an augmented reality platform.”

This was the ministry’s first investment, it said, “in a platform of this nature, which provides another outlet for the preservation of historical artefacts and content.” The minister was mandated to use new media to “promote, expose and make the culture of Trinidad and Tobago more accessible.”

The virtual steelpan museum was done through a partnership with the US Embassy and Dingole E-Commerce Services Ltd.