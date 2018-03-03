No decision on means test

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said no decision has been taken as to whether a means test would be used in the School Feeding Programme. Responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim, Garcia said the ministry is currently conducting an audit of the programme.

He said the decision to reduce meals in the programme, “was based on information received from principals in their schools who indicated that there were excess meals in their schools.” The minister added, “A means test might be one of the instruments that might be used.”

However Garcia stressed the audit was ongoing and decisions would be made based once the audit is complete. Karim asked whether a means test would be part of the programme when the new school year begins in September. Garcia reiterated that the audit was ongoing. “At this point, I cannot divulge such information,” he stated.