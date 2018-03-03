Fishing Pond Ground to get lights

Terry Rondon, centre, Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, shakes the hand of a representative from Southern Sales during a site visit to the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground ahead of the installation of floodlights.

Terry Rondon, Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, is delivering on his promise to the Fishing Pond community to bring lights to their recreational ground. Rondon and his team visited the rural community on Monday with representatives from Southern Sales and Elder Associates Limited, who have collaborated on the project.

Villager and organiser of the popular Fishing Pond Football League, Prakash Ramkissoon, yesterday thanked Rondon for coming to the aid of the community by providing floodlights, which he said will bring excitement and life to the quiet village.

“After 30 years of begging and asking for this, we never give up, and because of our persistence it paid off. This is something long overdue. We want to thank the Chairman and we are very happy about this,” he said.

Ramkissoon said he is looking forward to the 2018 season of the Fishing Pond Football League.

“For the last five years we had to utilise other grounds with lights. This will bring back our football home and people will come out and support. We will get the lights but, we still want the stand and we want the ground upgraded to start we football. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and we have our councillor in the good book again. Now that he’s come and done a major part, we admire that and we appreciate that. We also looking forward to getting we road so people will have easy access to come and play our football in the night,” he concluded.