Energy Ministry investigating oil leak

THE Ministry of Energy is investigating a possible oil leak which took place on a 6” diameter pipeline from Platform 9 to Riser Platform 2, Main Soldado Field, Petrotrin Trinmar Operations yesterday morning.

In a media release, the Ministry stated that an assessment was undertaken by Petrotrin Trinmar Operations HSE personnel aboard the vessel, the Gulf Command, and the spill was estimated to be 95% sheen and 5% brown patches.

The leak was immediately isolated, the Ministry stated.

“Further to this, the volume of the spill has been estimated to be approximately ten barrels. The distance of spill from shoreline is 4.26 nautical miles.”

An emergency command centre was immediately set up at Petrotrin Trinmar Operations, Marine Base, Point Fortin, while emergency response vessels staffed by HSE personnel were mobilized at first light to dispense Cansorb.

Cansorb is very effective in the clean-up of oil spills, both on water and on land and is an all-organic hydrocarbon absorbent, manufactured from high-quality large fibre Sphagnum Peat Moss.

A team of divers was also mobilized to assess and repair line as required.

The shoreline at Icacos, Fullerton and Columbus have not been impacted by the spill as no oil has been observed during onshore checks.

Air surveillance of the affected area is currently being undertaken the Ministry stated.