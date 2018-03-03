Bandit leaves shotgun behind

A BANDIT who managed to escape with $13,000, several pieces of jewelry and two cellphones when he held up Treasure Chest Jewelry store on High Street, San Fernando yesterday, left behind a major clue for the police that could lead to his arrest. The unmasked man walked into the store at 9.30 am and announced a hold-up. He robbed two customers of jewelry and 5,000 in cash. He also robbed the proprietor of 8,000 in cash and two cellphones. Police said the bandit placed his shotgun on a tabletop, gathered up the loot and then ran out of the store. The weapon was not loaded.

He was described as being of African descent, approximately 5 feet, four inches in height, with a dark complexion and wearing a black t-shirt at the time. Police seized the firearm and plan to ‘dust’ it for fingerprints.