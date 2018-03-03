4 more held for robbing Bahamian tourists

WESTERN Division police have arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery of 13 Bahamian tourists, a maxi taxi driver and six other people on Carnival Saturday. The four, whose ages range from 19 to 42, were detained during an exercise on Thursday night.

Reports are that officers under the supervision of Inspector Godfrey Vincent and Sgt Arneaud went to Schuller Street in Carenage shortly before midnight and executed search warrants. The homes of the four were searched but no stolen items were found.

The suspects were taken to the Carenage police station and are expected to be placed on identification parades today. On Carnival Saturday, Bahamian tourists along with the driver of a yellow-band maxi taxi were on their way to attend the Insomnia Fete in Chaguarmas at 10 pm when on reaching Mc Kenzie Street, they were confronted by a gunman who announced a robbery.