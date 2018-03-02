TTCB CEO: All memberswill see IRC report

Suruj Ragoonath

CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), Suruj Ragoonath, said he was unaware that executive members received a soft copy of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) report, as disgruntled TTCB members yesterday said they are yet to see its contents.

“I don’t know about that to be honest. I can’t speak to that. As far as I know we were handed over hard copies only,” Ragoonath said.

The executive met yesterday to discuss the report. Ragoonath assured TTCB members they will be involved in the discussions of the report.

“There is no sinister reason for them not getting copies of the document. It is going to be made available to everyone and everyone would have an opportunity to ventilate their issues, ideas and opinions on the recommendations...the whole process is going to be a transparent process.”

Ragoonath said some executive members have other jobs, and 10 days was a short time to make the report available to others. The IRC members will be included in the meeting between board members and executive members of the TTCB.

But yesterday a member of the TTCB called for a soft copy of the to be made available to everyone.

Last year, the TTCB, acting on a resolution passed at a special general meeting, appointed an IRC to examine its current governance structure and make recommendations.

The IRC was also appointed to look at the TTCB’s organisational structure, as well as study submissions made by stakeholders regarding same.

The IRC presented a report to the executive of the TTCB on February 22 concerning the governance structure.

The resolution passed stated that the entire board must meet within 10 days of the report being presented by the IRC.

The 10-day period has almost elapsed and board members are frustrated that they won’t be involved in the process of evaluating the recommendations by the IRC.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath informed another local newspaper that only six copies of the IRC report were made available to them.

As a result, Bassarath said the executive is in the process of making copies available to the entire board.

A letter was sent to the TTCB by South Zone chairman Chaitram Ramjitsingh on Wednesday, requesting the report.

Another board member, who chose to remain anonymous, said he was reliably informed that some of the executive members received a soft copy. He said copies of the report could have been emailed to the board.

“You received six copies, you did not receive one. The second thing, I am a telling you they received a soft copy, a PDF version, which is easy to email and they could have done it right away. That has not been sent out,” the TTCB member said.