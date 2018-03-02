TKR add ‘extra firepower’ for CPL 2018

Windball star Terrance Hinds and current Parkite Terrance Hinds was yesterday drafted by Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL 2018.

SHERDON PIERRE

Trinbago Knight Riders star Kevon Cooper, whose heroics won the CPL 2017 final vs St Kitts Patriots, was retained for TKR yesterday at the 2018 Draft in London. “It feels good to be with TKR for six years, I have been a member of the team from day one, and this franchise is a family to me and I am happy to continue to represent them,” Cooper said yesterday. Commenting on the squad for this year, the 29 year old said, “Adding Chris Lynn gives us an extra firepower, also with Brendon Mc Cullum, that gives us an extra boost and confidence. Having a team with Mc Cullum, Colin Munro, Lynn, Sunil Narine, Dwayne and Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin is phenomenal. Hopefully we can defend our title this year.”

“Super Cooper”, who has been troubled with his bowling action over the years, added, “I took a break to concentrate the next three to four months on my bowling as well as started gym and working on my batting.” When asked if he could ever relive that winning moment in the CPL 2017 final, he said, “That is a feeling I will never forget, a memory that will live on for my entire life.”

The unknown of the CPL 2018 draft was renowned windball star and Parkite Terrance Hinds who was selected in Round 13 for the TKR. This year, Hinds was on trials for the TT Red Force team but was not selected for any matches.

The middle order batsman and medium pacer said it is a “dream come true” to be selected for the first time for CPL. An elated Hinds, said, “I’m very happy, especially knowing that I did not represent the Red Force in the WICB Professional Cricket League Four-day and Super50 tournaments, but TKR still had enough faith to pick me for CPL 2018.”

He continued, “This means a lot, after training so hard, but it feels good knowing that you going to represent a franchise team in your country, it will be very exciting.” The bowling all-rounder said he is fired up to do extra work and he hopes to perform for his team Queen’s Park in the local cricket season.

“I would like to thank Queen’s Park for the facility to train and believing in me and (thank) my family and friends,” he said.

Hinds dedicated his CPL selection to his close friend Imtiaz Mohammed who passed away five years ago in a vehicular accident. “I promised him that I will play high level cricket and this is a stepping stone,” Hinds said.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo (captain), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Khary Pierre, Ronsford Beaton, Junior Dala, Javon Searles, Terrance Hinds, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq and Amir Jangoo.