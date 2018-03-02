Skeene quits as Pro League CEO
Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene today handed in his resignation, throwing the embattled football league in further turmoil.
Skeene, in a recent interview with Newsday, said he too had felt the pinch of the economic downturn and had not been paid for several months.
He hinted that he was considering his position at the helm of the Pro league, saying he was "fed up and frustrated".
Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Skeene said he informed the board of the Pro League at a meeting today and will vacate the position in one month's time.
He said he made the decision after carefully discussing it with his family and felt he had given all he could to the Pro League after 14 years.