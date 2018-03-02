Rev Victor Gill: Homosexuality cause of society’s ills Rev Victor Gill: Homosexuality cause of society's ills

Parishioners in support of keeping T&T's buggery laws stage a protest outside Parliament this afternoon.

Homosexuality is the cause of societal decay and the nation's ills, says Bishop Victor Gill of the Redemption Christian Centre, as he along with other priests and their parishioners staged a silent protest outside Parliament this afternoon in objection to a proposal to remove the Buggery Law.

Speaking with Newsday, Gill said while he did not harbour any resentment towards homosexuals and members of the LGBTQI community, he believes his role as a clergyman gives him a right to speak out on matters threatening Christian values and principles.

He added that not only does homosexuality go against Biblical teaching, it has also been linked to increased crime rates and the prevalence of HIV in societies. When pressed to explain his reasoning, Gill could not respond and instead fellow parishioner Colvin Jacob said homosexuality goes against the law of God.

Last month, gay-rights activist Jason Jones sued the state, challenging the 1986 Sexual Offences Act. Newsday attempted to contact a spokesperson for CAISO sex and gender justice head Collin Robinson, but with no success.