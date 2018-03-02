Prison officer charged

NALINEE SEELAL

A 44-YEAR-OLD prison officer with over 15 years service was detained at the Port of Spain prison on Tuesday and charged yesterday with misbehaviour in public office.

The officer who recently returned to work after being on sick leave, was interviewed for several hours and yesterday, investigators sought and received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Sgt Narcis of Port of Spain CID laid the charge.

According to reports, on January 23, police and prison officers locked down the city prison and carried out a cell by cell search for contraband items. A quantity of cellphones, drugs, chargers, cigarettes and other items were seized from some cells.

Officers also searched lockers belonging to prison officers and in a locker assigned to the prison officer, who at the time was on sick leave, they found and a quantity of cigarettes.

The items were seized and photographed. Investigations were conducted by officers led by being launched by a team of officers led by Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman and Sgt Narcis. The prison officer is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.