Petrotrin’s interim Oversight Team holds first meeting

Petrotrin interim Oversight Team holds first meeting : (White shirt, left) Reynold Adjodhasingh , Deputy Chairman of Petrotrin, makes a point during the interim Oversight Team's meet-and-greet with Finance Department employees on March 1 at the company's administration building, Pointe-à-Pierre. PHOTO COURTESY PETROTRIN.

Petrotrin's interim Oversight Team held its first discussions on March 1 at the company's administration building, Pointe-à-Pierre.

This followed the approval, on February 28, by Petrotrin's board of the establishment of said team.

Petrotrin said the team "will have caretaker and oversight responsibility for designated areas of operations of the company during the interim period."

"Over the next week, the focus will be on discussions with the Management Teams in the Operational Units, to ensure that accountability and Delegation of Authorities (DOAs) are clearly articulated for business continuity."