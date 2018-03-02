Over 57,000 protection orders requested in two years

Staff and students of the Hugh Wooding Law School share a light moment after their march against domestic violence at the campus grounds in St Augustine this morning. Photo: Shane Superville

As cases of domestic violence and child abuse continue to attract national attention, more than 57,000 applications for protection orders were made between 2016 and 2017, this figure was revealed by attorney and lecturer at the Hugh Wooding Law School Alana Jameson this morning during the campus' annual March against Domestic Violence in St Augustine.

Speaking with reporters, Jameson said the statistics were evidence of T&T's culture of domestic violence and said while there have been major improvements in the attitude of public towards domestic violence, serious legislative reform was imperative to any long-term success. She said the current act allows perpetrators to commit repeat offenses before intervention by the police and said penalties were woefully inadequate to protect women and children from abuse.