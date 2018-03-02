MSJ leader: Will Cuffie return to his duties?

PUBLIC Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie. File photo

MOVEMENT for Social Justice Political Leader David Abdulah says with he appointment of Marlene McDonald as junior minister in the Public Administration Ministry raises the question about the whether Minister Maxie Cuffie will be able to return to his duties.

On Thursday Rowley advised the President to appoint McDonald as a minister in the ministry of Public Administration and Communications.

McDonald had been axed as Public Utilities Minister after just 48 hours in July last year.

Abdulah, speaking on Friday via telephone, said with the Prime Minister acting for Cuffie, McDonald will do the day to day work and there is a question over the status of Cuffie's health.

"This raises a fundamental issue about the running of the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications."

In September last year Cuffie, minister of Public Administration and Communications and La Horquetta/Talparo MP, suffered a stroke and has been abroad. In the interim Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been acting for him. Last month Cuffie declared he is on the road to recovery and will return home as soon as his doctors clear him to travel.

Abdulah pointed out that Cuffie has not been well for a long time and McDonald's appointment raises the issue of Cuffie's health status and his ability to return to his ministerial duties.

"The country ought to be told by now as to whether or not Cuffie will resume his ministerial duties."