Mother of 6 fined $5,000

STACY MOORE

A MOTHER of six who was caught with cocaine in her underwear said she purchased the drugs to raise money to buy school books for her children.

Corina Dokhan, 33, of San Fernando was taken before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay yesterday with possession of 20 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She pleaded guilty.

Police prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at about 10.15pm on Wednesday, police on mobile patrol along Mt Moriah Road in San Fernando stopped a car which was proceeding along the said road. Dokhan was sitting in the front passenger seat. As police began questioning the driver, Dokhan began to adjust her seat in a recline position.

Officers became suspicious and searched the car and the driver but nothing illegal was found. WPC Crawford searched Dokhan, the court heard, and made the discovery of the drugs in the woman’s underwear. The drugs were produced in court yesterday.

Attorney Annalee Girwar, who represented Dokhan, told the court her client is a mother of six. Girwar said Dokhan purchased the drugs to sell to get money to buy books for two of her children. The two children, the attorney said, are both in secondary school. Girwar said books the mother needed to purchase are not provided by the Ministry of Education.

The magistrate also asked why the accused woman instead did not take the money she used to purchase the drugs and buy her children’s school books? Dokhan was fined $5,000 or in default 18 months imprisonment. She was given 30 days to pay the fine.