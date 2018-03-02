More leave for Maxie

PUBLIC Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie. File photo

PUBLIC Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie was today granted leave from Parliament for this month. Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George granted Cuffie's request for additional leave this month during today's sitting of the House.

Cuffie has been on leave from Parliament, since suffering a stroke last year. He is currently recuperating at a hospital in Washington DC. At a People's National Movement meeting in his La Horquetta/Talparo constituency last month, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said she had spoken to Cuffie and was optimistic he could return home by Easter. On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised President Anthony Carmona to appoint Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald as a Minister in the Public Administration and Communication Ministry.

Rowley has been overseeing this ministry since Cuffie fell ill. McDonald, who normally sits at the end of the Government's backbench in the House, was shifted to the middle of the backbench, directly behind Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, who occupies this spot in the Government's front bench.